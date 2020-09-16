1/1
Virginia ASBURY
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASBURY, Virginia Karen Hale Virginia Karen Hale Asbury, 65, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on January 23, 1955, to parents, Charles and Verla (Cobb) Hale. Virginia had worked as a surgical technician at Middletown Regional Hospital. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Scott) Asbury-Rose & Chrishelle Asbury; sisters, Joelene Mayabb & Sharon (Merle) Sallee; grandchildren, Isaiah Rose & Taylor (fiance, Bobby) Tribbey; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Rall & Caroline Rall; her former husband & friend, Daniel Asbury; special friends, Sally Bond, Velma Riley & Carla Woods; and many special & loving nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Hale; sister, Gerea Blankenship; grandson, Jonah David Rose; and special in-laws, Russell & Hazel Asbury & brother-in-law, Joe Mayabb. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved