Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Virginia BERRY Obituary
BERRY, Virginia J. Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Crossroads Rehabilitation & Nursing. Virginia was a Loan Officer for Bank One (Chase) retiring after 40 years of service and a member of Salem Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hanmer L. & Elizabeth M. Berry. Virginia is survived by her sister, Inez Blackburn of Huber Heights, nieces & nephews, Pamela & Eric Foureman, Kevin & Denise Blackburn, Deborah & Michael Tolson; great nieces & great nephews, John Stamps, Sarah Foureman, Ashley Foureman, Hanna Turner, Michael Tolson, Cassandra Tolson; great-great nephew, Landen Eichhorn. Funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday 9:30 AM until service time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
