BRIGGS (White), Virignia L. Age 102, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 at her residence, Berkeley Square Retirement Center. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 14, 1916, the daughter of Arthur J. and Elsie Hettisheimer. Virginia was a graduate of Western Hills High School, Cincinnati. She was employed in the accounting department of the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and later by the Butler County United Way as an Administrative Assistant. Virginia and W. Otis Briggs married in 1980 and he preceded her in death in August, 1995. She is survived by her son JD White (Jill) and her granddaughter Kristen White. Her community work included membership in the city wide PTA, American Business Women, Hamilton Garden Club, Cooperative Service League, Colleagues of Ft. Hamilton Hospital, Friends of Lane Public Library, and Altrusa Club of Hamilton. She was a member of the Methodist Church and more recently a member of The Presbyterian Church. Virginia was an enthusiastic bridge player and an avid reader. She especially enjoyed the numerous activities at Berkeley Square. Per Virginia's request there will be no services or memorials. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Otis & Virginia Briggs Scholarship Fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. 3rd Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary