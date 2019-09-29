Home

VIRGINIA BROCKMAN Obituary
BROCKMAN, Virginia Louise "Ginger" Age 83, of Kettering, OH, left her peaceful home on September 28, 2019 to join her loving and devoted husband of 47 years Eugene Anthony Brockman as well as her son, Joseph Eugene Brockman. Ginger was born on January 27, 1936 in Dayton, OH to Edward and Martha (Sweeny) Heyne. She graduated from Julienne High School and attended St. Joseph's Business School. Ginger loved volunteering her excellent office and secretarial skills to organizations she was passionate about such as St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, the Right to Life Ministry, as well as the National Reyes Syndrome Foundation. Ginger was a generous, loving person who enjoyed serving others, playing cards, and bowling. An avid gardener, she could often be found outside "working in her play-yard". Ginger is also preceded in death by her brother, James Heyne and her dear friend Peck. She is survived by her daughters Lori Greenlee and Kathleen (Ken) Stechschulte; grandchildren, Theresa (Uriah) Ellis, Timothy Greenlee, Lexie (John) Holliday, Brock Stechschulte, Luke Stechschulte, and Jack Greenlee; sister-in-law, Dorothy Heyne. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 2, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at 10am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead for their love and support through the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
