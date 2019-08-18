|
|
BROWN, Virginia A. "Ginney" 89, lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019 in W Palm Beach, Fl. She was born on April 9, 1930 to the late Harry & Nellie Armstrong, only daughter of 7 siblings. She married Donald H. Brown in 1951 and was preceded in death by Don in 2008 and their beloved son, Tom, in 1974. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Darr and Joan "Josie" Dever; grandchildren Jared (Cassie) & Nathan Darr, Jeffrey (Kerri) Dever & Kristen (Matt) Curry; brother, Paul Armstrong & 4 great-grandchildren. She graduated from Parker Co-Op High School in 1948 where she loved to dance, was prom queen and forged friendships with the "card club girls" who remain friends to this day. She was a great cook; loved her work & friends in retail, the Reds, UD basketball, the Golden Lamb & Golden Nugget & working on every class reunion. She made friends everywhere. Visitation and service will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday August 22, 2019 at David's Community Mausoleum Chapel, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019