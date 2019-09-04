Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia CONLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia CONLEY


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia CONLEY Obituary
CONLEY, Virginia Lee Age 93, of Middletown, OH; died Sunday September 1, 2019 at Hillspring Nursing Home. Virginia was born in Estill County, KY on October 30, 1925 to the late Johnnie and Maggie (Pearson) Kindred. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was a faithful Christian servant. Virginia felt called to begin a card ministry and sent thousands of cards to many people over the years. Virginia was a faithful member of Towne Boulevard Church of God where she touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Elmer Conley; a brother, Ray Kindred; a granddaughter, Taylor Couch. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Bailey; a grandson, Jesse Couch; and a sister, Evadene Hendricks. Funeral Services are 12pm Saturday September 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now