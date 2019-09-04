|
CONLEY, Virginia Lee Age 93, of Middletown, OH; died Sunday September 1, 2019 at Hillspring Nursing Home. Virginia was born in Estill County, KY on October 30, 1925 to the late Johnnie and Maggie (Pearson) Kindred. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was a faithful Christian servant. Virginia felt called to begin a card ministry and sent thousands of cards to many people over the years. Virginia was a faithful member of Towne Boulevard Church of God where she touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Elmer Conley; a brother, Ray Kindred; a granddaughter, Taylor Couch. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Bailey; a grandson, Jesse Couch; and a sister, Evadene Hendricks. Funeral Services are 12pm Saturday September 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019