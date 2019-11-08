Home

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-4141
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenville Church of Brethren
421 Central Avenue
Greenville, OH
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenville Church of Brethren
421 Central Avenue
Greenville, OH
Virginia CRIM


1917 - 2019
Virginia CRIM Obituary
CRIM, Virginia S. 101 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 8:40 AM at the Brethren Retirement Community. She was born December 29, 1917 in Nokesville, Virginia the daughter of the late Noah & Hazel (Craull) Shideler. She retired in 1978 from the Huber Heights City School System. She was a 1942 Graduate of Manchester College with a Bachelor's Degree in Art and Music; she was a founding member of Emanuel Church of the Brethren in Huber Heights and a member of Greenville Church of the Brethren; she sang in the church choir and the Home Choir; she loved to quilt, cook, and paint. She was a very independent woman. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Kenneth J. Crim on March 22, 1995 whom she married July 22, 1943; her brothers: Emerson W. Shideler, & Russell D. Shideler; daughters in laws: Bessie M. Crim & Lillian Cryder. She is survived by her children & spouses: Gary W. & Karen (Orpurt) Crim of Dayton, Karen & Tom Dillon of Vandalia, Steve & Jane (Bromley) Crim of Warsaw, Indiana, Kurt M. & Kathy (Martin) Crim of Boca Raton, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greenville Church of Brethren 421 Central Avenue, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Ron Sherck. There will be a private burial in Huber Cemetery, DeGraff, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Church of the Brethren or The Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
