Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-1441
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Virginia DAMICO


1934 - 2020
DAMICO, Virginia M. Age 86 of Dayton passed away February 28, 2020. Born February 24, 1934, in Dayton, OH, a daughter of the late Mary and Samuel Robinson, she was a beloved mother and grandmother, as well as a homemaker and professional mixologist. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete, son David, and grandson Jason. She lived a full and rewarding life and leaves behind sons Steve (Janet) Damico, Don (Bonnie) Damico, and Larry (Barbara) Damico, daughters Kim Hammond, Brenda Damico & Jerry Ward, Mary Damico & Scott Sanson, and Cathy Damico, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, March 2 from 6-8 PM with services Tuesday, March 3 at 11AM at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., with burial to follow at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon, Ohio. Special thanks to Kettering Home Health Care and . In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to and of Cincinnati. Condolences may be sent to the family at SchlientzandMoore.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020
