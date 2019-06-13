Home

EMMETT, Virginia L. Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away in Layton, Utah on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the home of Rebecca Binney. She was born on October 21, 1931 in Franklin, Ohio to the parents of Charles and Addie Elizabeth Guthrie. Virginia is survived by her eldest sister, Alberta Jean Mullendore; her daughter, Rebecca Binney; son, Rev. Thomas D. Emmett, 5 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded her in death was her Husband, Franklin D. Emmett, her son, Gilbert Emmett, and son-in-law, David Binney. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1pm at Elk Creek Baptist Church 7175 Elk Creek Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45042 with a luncheon to follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Come and Celebrate a woman of God, Loved by All.
Published in Journal-News on June 13, 2019
