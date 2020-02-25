Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia ESTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia ESTES


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia ESTES Obituary
ESTES (Fisher), Virginia Dare 98 of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy. Virginia was born September 13, 1921 in Barbourville, KY daughter of the late Jesse and Nancy (Taylor) Fisher. She graduated Barbourville High School in 1938 and then graduated Union College in 1940. Virginia Fisher married William C. Estes on December 20, 1941. Virginia taught kindergarten through second grade at Heidrick School in Barbourville, KY. She was a former member of St. Mark United Methodist Church since 1996. Virginia enjoyed playing the piano, sewing and spending time with her family. Mrs. Estes is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Stephen) Sacks of Vandalia; sons, William (Brenda) of The Villages, Fl and Paul (Norma) of Tipp City; grandchildren, Eric, Paul, Jessica and Drew Sacks, Jeana (Kaz) Uekawa, Angela Wiswesser, Jennifer Bolden and Emily (Greg) West; great-grandchildren, Anthony French, Niko Falconer, Chloe Bolden, Max Wiswesser; many nieces, nephews and other loving friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, William "Bill"; brother, Paul Fisher and special cousin, Max D. Yount. A Funeral Service will be held 11:30am Saturday February 29, 2020 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Burial immediately following in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors 10:30am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Special Wish of Dayton or Kindred Hospice in Virginia's memory. A special thank you to the staff at Clare Bridge Memory Care Unit at Brookdale of Troy for years of loving care. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -