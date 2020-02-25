|
|
ESTES (Fisher), Virginia Dare 98 of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy. Virginia was born September 13, 1921 in Barbourville, KY daughter of the late Jesse and Nancy (Taylor) Fisher. She graduated Barbourville High School in 1938 and then graduated Union College in 1940. Virginia Fisher married William C. Estes on December 20, 1941. Virginia taught kindergarten through second grade at Heidrick School in Barbourville, KY. She was a former member of St. Mark United Methodist Church since 1996. Virginia enjoyed playing the piano, sewing and spending time with her family. Mrs. Estes is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Stephen) Sacks of Vandalia; sons, William (Brenda) of The Villages, Fl and Paul (Norma) of Tipp City; grandchildren, Eric, Paul, Jessica and Drew Sacks, Jeana (Kaz) Uekawa, Angela Wiswesser, Jennifer Bolden and Emily (Greg) West; great-grandchildren, Anthony French, Niko Falconer, Chloe Bolden, Max Wiswesser; many nieces, nephews and other loving friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, William "Bill"; brother, Paul Fisher and special cousin, Max D. Yount. A Funeral Service will be held 11:30am Saturday February 29, 2020 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Burial immediately following in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors 10:30am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Special Wish of Dayton or Kindred Hospice in Virginia's memory. A special thank you to the staff at Clare Bridge Memory Care Unit at Brookdale of Troy for years of loving care. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020