FREDERICK, Virginia Ann



In loving memory Virginia Ann Frederick 1932 - 2020.



Virginia Ann Frederick, age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born June 18, 1932, in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her husband William A.



Frederick. There will be a graveside service at Valleyview



Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Valley Road, Xenia on Saturday, October 24 at 11 AM. Celebration of life open house to



follow.



