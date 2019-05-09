GREGG, Virginia Ruth 97, of Springfield, went to be with Jesus, on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born on December 15, 1921, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the daughter of the late Gothard P. and Fern (Davis) Brown. She retired as an LPN and directed a nursing home for 30 years. Mrs. Gregg is survived by her four children: Jerry L. (Sharon) Gregg, Janet R. Jackson, Cheryl S. Davies, and Reggie D. (Carolyn) Gregg; fourteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, brother, Kenneth E. Brown, and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Gregg, sister, Ida Loraine Archer, grandson, Drew Gregg, two sons-in-law, Roger K. Jackson and James A. Davies Sr. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary