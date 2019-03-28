HANAHAN, Virginia F. "Ginny" Age 85 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Hannibal, Ohio to the late Walter and Josephine (Oletschy) Dennis. She graduated from New Matamorias High School, retired from NCR and was a member of the Germantown United Methodist Church. Virginia loved her family. She was a tireless giver, enjoyed music, her animals and she loved to cook. She was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Schindler and two brothers Walter Lee Dennis and Robert Dennis. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William (Bill), 2 sons Greg (Etta) Hanahan and Doug (Lisa) Hanahan; 5 grandchildren; Kea McClure ( Austin), Clint Hanahan (Janice), Jennifer Harshberger ( Izaac), Todd Hanahan (Taylor) and Stephanie Hanahan, 8 great grandchildren; Sadler Mcclure, Harper Hanahan, Silas McClure, Wyler Hanahan, Emrick Harshberger, Claire Harshberger, Tripp Harshberger and Theo Hanahan. All the kids called her Mamaw and she was also that to many others, also included are many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at the Germantown United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M, Pastor Gary Wheeler officiating. Burial to follow at Germantown Union Cemetery, Germantown, OH. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service (10-11 A.M.) The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to in Virginias memory. Arrangements are being handled by the Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, Germantown. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary