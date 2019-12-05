|
HAUTAU, Virginia Abney "Gini" 68, of Brookville, Indiana, passed away on December 3, 2019. Gini was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Jesse and Virginia Mullins Abney. She spent her early career focusing on her love of fashion in the clothing retail industry and the majority of her working years as the Office Manager for Hautau Tube Cutoff Systems. She was a thoughtful, loving, and caring wife and mother. Her warm smile and hearty laugh will be missed by all those who loved her. Gini is survived by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Moritz Hautau; their son, Jesse Lucas Hautau, of Chicago, Illinois; and her sister, Brenda Wesley, of Somerset, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Reva Farmer, Jesse Wayne Abney, Barbara Lindsay, and Danny Abney. A service to honor Gini's life will be held on Friday, December 6th at 2:00 pm at Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Berea, Kentucky, with burial immediately following at Johnetta Cemetery in Rockcastle County. For those wishing to honor Gini, the family encourages you to make a donation in her memory to the charitable organization of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019