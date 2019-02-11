ARGROVES, Virginia Holloway Virginia (Ginger) Holloway Argroves died peacefully at her home in Hillsborough, NC under the care of Duke Hospice on February 4, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. A resident of the Dayton View Triangle from 1980 -1997, she was active in the community as a graduate of the Dayton Leadership Program. She was actively involved in crime prevention providing volunteers for the first curfew sweep and subsequent sweeps by the 5th district. She chaired and led the first ever Dayton View Triangle Tour of Homes raising over $5,000 for charity. She remained close to her friends and neighbors still in the Triangle and will be missed. She is survived by her Husband, Al Argroves, of Hillsborough, NC and her sister, Rebecca Brown-Birdsong and brother-in-law, Lanny Birdsong of New York, NY. Donations should be to Duke Hospice at dukemedicine.org/giving. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary