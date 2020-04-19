|
|
HORNING, Virginia Mae Was born July 27, 1928 in Dayton, OH to the late John Graham and Elizabeth Boll and passed away at home on April 16, 2020. Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Alfred and they were inseparable; her two sons, Michael (Linda) Horning, John (Bunny) Horning and daughter Anne (John) Pelleriti; 2 grandchildren, Dustin and Katie Horning, three great-grandchildren and numerous friends in the Valley. She spent the majority of her life in Dayton, OH after living in Connecticut and New Jersey during the late 50's and 60's. Ginny, as she was known to all, loved to play bridge, loved to garden and was avid reader. A favorite pastime was watching the UD Flyers play on their home court. Due to the current pandemic situation, a memorial mass and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to The .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020