Virginia INGRAM

INGRAM, Virginia "Ginny" Age 76, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020,, at her residence. She was born July 23, 1943, in Middletown, OH, to Reese McGarvey and Opal Lucille (Taulbee) Nickell. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, who loved her horses, all animals and crocheting. Ginny was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Ginny is survived by her husband, of 60 years, John E. Ingram; children, Tony (Sharon) Ingram of Xenia, Dawn Ingram of Beavercreek, Lori (Matt) Thompson of LaGrange, KY, Eddie (Cindy) Ingram of Monroe, Brian (Lisa) Ingram of Middletown; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Louie) Thompson and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Faith Vernel Ingram; brother, Reese McGarvey (Skeeter) Nickell Jr. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service, will follow at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Grace Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
