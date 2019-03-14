|
JENKINS, Virginia L. Age 89, of Brookville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Virginia was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her family, worshiping at church, traveling, listening to music and visiting the theater. She had a long career as an insurance agent at Gordley, Olt, and Ferneding, sang in the church choir, and also attended Bible studies. Virginia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jack Jenkins; sons, Stephen (Mary) Jenkins, and Michael (Jane) Jenkins; grandchildren, Scott (Timica) Jenkins, and Jennifer Jenkins; great-grandsons, Jesse Jenkins, and Martin Rector. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Brookville Church of the Brethren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookville Church of the Brethren, 220 Western Ave. Brookville OH 45309. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019