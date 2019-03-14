Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Brookville Church of the Brethren
220 Western Ave.
Brookville, OH
JENKINS, Virginia L. Age 89, of Brookville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Virginia was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her family, worshiping at church, traveling, listening to music and visiting the theater. She had a long career as an insurance agent at Gordley, Olt, and Ferneding, sang in the church choir, and also attended Bible studies. Virginia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jack Jenkins; sons, Stephen (Mary) Jenkins, and Michael (Jane) Jenkins; grandchildren, Scott (Timica) Jenkins, and Jennifer Jenkins; great-grandsons, Jesse Jenkins, and Martin Rector. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Brookville Church of the Brethren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookville Church of the Brethren, 220 Western Ave. Brookville OH 45309. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
