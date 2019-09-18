Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
401 N. Main St
Dayton, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
1926 - 2019
Virginia Jette Obituary
JETTE (Cooney), Virginia A. Age 93 of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1926 to Paul and Mildred (Reid) Cooney of Lancaster, Ohio. Following her high school graduation she attended West Virginia Wesleyan for engineering tech. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 11 years after which she devoted her life to her growing family. She was a member of St Rita Catholic Church for over 60 years and was an active volunteer in the church and school. For a number of years she and her husband helped with the pre-marriage workshops for engaged couples. Virginia was a woman of deep faith, a wonderful and devoted mother who was always there for her children, and was a caring friend. She loved cars and driving and was a fan of OSU and ND football. She is survived by her children: Ann (Ken) Jette-Ridenour, Linda (Geoffrey) Brandon, Nancy (Rich) Striebich, Michael (Jennifer) Jette, grandchildren: Nick Ridenour, Heather (Jeremy) Vaught, Sarah (Alex) Wallace, Emily and Daniel Striebich, Clayton, Mikayla and Meghan Jette, great grandchildren: Emmett and Zoe Vaught, Cecilia Wallace, sister-in-law: Sondra Cooney, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger T. Jette, her parents and brothers: James and Phillip Cooney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church (5401 N. Main St., Dayton) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
