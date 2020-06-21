KUNST, Virginia N. 95, of Springfield, passed away June 15, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, on January 11, 1925, the daughter of Luther M. and Ella K. Niday. Virginia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Albert. Survivors include her children, Kris Michaels, Kree (Sean) McMullen and Kyle (Ellen) Kunst; sister, Reva Huesdash; grandchildren, Lee Michaels, Scott McMullen, Brian McMullen, Adam Kunst, Kane Kunst, and Kara Kunst Tanner. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the Kidney Foundation. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.