KURTZ, Virginia L. Was born on June 30, 1934 in Hamilton, Ohio. She passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Virginia was a long time member of of St. John United Church of Christ. She retired from the Casualty Group and she spent many years as a volunteer at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. Virginia is survived by her brother Walter F. Kurtz and her dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 1pm until time of service 2pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020