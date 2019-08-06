|
|
LAURICELLA, Virginia A. Age 93 of Riverside, passed away on Saturday, August 3 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Lauricella; parents, Lynn D. and Agnes (Finnessy) Lake; brothers and sisters in law, William Lake, Phil (Marie) Lake and Lynn (Mary Kay) Lake. Virginia is survived by her nephew, Charles (Cheryl) Lauricella; niece, Suzette Stalter (Janis Land), as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Virginia was a volunteer for numerous years for the Dayton Performing Arts and also worked for many years at Brinkman Tool & Die in Dayton. She is a former member of St. Helen Catholic Church and a current member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. A 10am Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. Second St. Dayton, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow mass in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019