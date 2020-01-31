|
LEE, Virginia Reifsteck Young "Ginny" 93, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. She was born November 8, 1926 in Hamilton, Ohio to Edith and Charles Reifsteck. She was a life-long resident of Oxford, Ohio. Upon graduation from McGuffey High School, Ginny worked in Miami University's registrar office until her retirement in 1976 from the Administrative Data Processing Service which she helped create. She was active in the Oxford BPW and was named "Woman of the Years" in 1976. Upon retirement, Ginny enjoyed travelling, photography, and spending time with her family. She was an avid Miami Indian Trekker. She received the American Volkssport Association Fifty State Award upon completing walks in all fifty states, accompanied by her special friend Glenn Cornthwaite. Ginny volunteered with McCullough-Hyde Hospital Auxiliary and Oxford Senior Citizens Group. Survivors include daughter Patty Young Steffen, grandchildren John Steffen (Christy) Tim, Mark, and Chrissy Steffen, great-grandchildren Hailey and Michael Steffen of Carmel, Indiana. Other survivors include brother-in-law Edward Mulcahy, sister-in-laws Mary Ellen Hopkins, Norma Jean Hendricks, nieces and nephews including Joanne Wilgus of Post Falls, Idaho and Kathy Young Wiley of Oxford. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russ Young, and sister Helen Mulcahy of Post Falls, Idaho. The family would like to specially thank Lori, Lisa, Terry and the wonderful nurses and staff of Woodland Country Manor, Somerville, for the excellent care and love given to their mom and grandma the past 10 years. Family graveside services will be held in the spring at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020