LEIBY (Shelley), Virginia Kathyleen "Katie/Kathy" Passed at the age of 90, on July 16, 2019. Katie arrived in Heaven and know she heard "well done, good and faithful one, you have run the race and now you're Home." She was born on August 26, 1928, in West Milton, OH to the late Samuel & Esther Shelley. Katie is preceded in death by her loving, devoted husband of almost 50 years, Richard (Dick) Leiby, resided in Dayton, OH. She is also preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Leona, Amber (Charles) Crutchfield; and brothers, Mark (Reva) Shelley, Don (Judy) Shelley. Her beautiful loving spirit will be forever cherished in the lives of their four children, daughter, Connie (Roger) Stevens of Clemmons, NC; daughter, Cindy (John) Campbell of Centerpoint, IN; Robin (Dan) Fulmer of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; and son, Rick (Linda) Leiby of Katy, TX.; grandchildren/step (9) and great-grandchildren/step (8). Stevens family: Roger T. Stevens, Katie (Matt) Preston, children, Ford and Charlie; Campbell family: Justin (Ashley) Campbell, children, Landon, Maddigan and Harrison; Oakley Campbell; Travis (Laynee) Campbell; Fulmer family: Dawn (Eric) Watkins, children, Wyatt, Gracie, Sara (Donald) Merand, child, Ellery; Leiby family: Rachel and Taylor. She is also survived by beloved siblings; sisters, Bonnie (Harold) McKnight, Ruthie (Larry) Shaw, Rita (Tom) Stockslager; brother, Steve (Denise) Shelley. While living in Dayton, Ohio Katie & Dick were members of Shiloh Church. Upon Katie's husband's passing in 1999, she moved to join daughter, Cindy, John and family in Indiana for their loving care and all were extra blessed by one another. Forever loving thankfulness! For the prior three years, the family would like to acknowledge our gratitude for the wonderful and loving assistance from Great Lakes Caring Hospice. She was loved by all she met. We rejoice in knowing she is in the presence of Our Lord, Dad and all her loved ones in a most magnificent welcome! Some day we will join you, Eternal Glory together! In lieu of flowers Katie's family encourages all of us to pass along Katie's gift of love, faith and compassion to one another"This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it." Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be conducted after the visitation at 2:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville, Dayton, OH 45459. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019