|
|
LUTHMAN, Virginia "Mary" Age 92, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1928, in Dayton, OH. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Flora Chaffin, her four siblings, Evelyn Stine, Naomi Jones, Artie Chaffin and Wilbur Chaffin, and her husband Carl Frey who died in 1985. She remarried in 1998 to Richard Luthman with whom she shared her later years until he passed in 2019. She is survived by her loving sons, Tim Frey (Debbie), Eric Frey (Cathy), and Mark Frey (Donna). She was blessed with six grandchildren; Michelle Frey Grisafo (Tony); Melissa Frey, Tyler Frey, Kendall Frey, Logan Frey and Austin Frey. Virginia was a devoted wife and mother and her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. A private family service was held and she was laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In Virginia's memory, donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020