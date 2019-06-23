|
|
MALESKI, Virginia E. Age 82 of Englewood, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1936 in Middletown, OH to the late Edwin and Edith (Brose) Beeler. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her sister, Carol Getter and special friend, Dr. Robert Vogel. She is survived by her sons, Patrick (Mandy), Matthew (Rachel) and Christopher (Carma); 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Virginia graduated from Good Samaritan nursing school and retired from the Dayton VA Hospital. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Virginia or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019