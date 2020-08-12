1/1
Virginia McDuffee
1922 - 2020
McDUFFEE, Virginia E. Virginia E. McDuffee of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tri County Extended Care, she was 98 years old. Virginia was born on January 17, 1922, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of James and Alda Roberts. On December 21, 1943, she married Richard H. McDuffee in Okeana, Ohio. Virginia was a graduate of Miami University in which she received her diploma in teaching. Virginia taught in the Ross School District for many years and was a member of the Shandon United Church of Christ. Virginia loved to crochet, gardening and spending time with the family. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother. She is survived by her three children, Don (Phyllis) McDuffee of Shandon, Ohio, daughter, Patti McDuffee of Independence, Kentucky and James (Vicki) McDuffee of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Steven McDuffee of Cincinnati, Ohio and Patricia McDuffee of Shandon, Ohio; and many loving relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Tri County Extended Care, for the care they gave to Virginia, and the support they showed the family. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing in her name. Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Cincinnati, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 521-7800
