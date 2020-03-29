|
|
MELTON, Virginia Age 93 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center. She was born on January 8, 1927 in Pence Branch, KY, the daughter of the late Porter, Sr. & Edna (Little) Trent. Mrs. Melton was a retired employee of Kettering Medical Center, and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Robert J. "Bob" Melton, 4 brothers Charlie, Eugene, Joe & George Trent, and by her grandson Graham Hayden. She is survived by her son Ted Melton, 2 daughters Sandra Lane & Kimberly Melton, her brother Porter Trent, Jr., and wife Judy, 4 grandchildren Shannon Hayden and husband Jason Katzman, Kyle Melton and wife Emily Farmer, Brian Melton, & Joel Melton and wife Jessie Jurgens Melton, 4 great grandchildren Jayden Melton, Tyler Katzman, Mason Katzman and Charlie Melton, brother-in-law Gil Carter, special caregiver Elizabeth Daniels as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, many lifelong friends, and extraordinary & thoughtful neighbors. A Private Graveside service will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 705 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449 in Mrs. Melton's memory. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19 the family will have a Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Melton at the First Baptist Church at a later time. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Virginia Melton, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020