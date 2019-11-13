Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia MILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia MILES


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia MILES Obituary
MILES, Virginia L. Age 83, of Moraine, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. Virginia was born on April 16, 1936 in Hazard, KY to the late Beve & Laura Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Coker and son, Michael Miles. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Teresa Kidd; sisters, Sylvia Anca, Rosemary (George) Misner and Mildred Hill; grandchildren, Phillip Kidd and Jonathan Kidd; great-grandchildren, Evan Tyler, Elizabeth Kidd and Oliver Kidd; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio's for their loving care of Virginia. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -