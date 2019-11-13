|
MILES, Virginia L. Age 83, of Moraine, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. Virginia was born on April 16, 1936 in Hazard, KY to the late Beve & Laura Gilbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Coker and son, Michael Miles. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Teresa Kidd; sisters, Sylvia Anca, Rosemary (George) Misner and Mildred Hill; grandchildren, Phillip Kidd and Jonathan Kidd; great-grandchildren, Evan Tyler, Elizabeth Kidd and Oliver Kidd; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio's for their loving care of Virginia. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019