Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Virginia "Ginny" Age 94, of Kettering passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Virginia was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church, New Horizons, Fun Club, Lathrem Senior Center, and VFW # 9927. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Brown; son, Harold J. Wright Jr.; sisters, Lucille Pugh and Mildred Rees. Virginia is survived by her daughters; Peggy Leaverton and Sharon Miller; son, Larry J. (Kelly) Wright, and numerous grandchildren and other extended family. A memorial service will be held at 7pm, on Wednesday, August 28, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a visitation being held prior from 5-7pm. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Southview Medical Center and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided Virginia. Condolences and or flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now