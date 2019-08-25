|
MILLER, Virginia "Ginny" Age 94, of Kettering passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Virginia was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church, New Horizons, Fun Club, Lathrem Senior Center, and VFW # 9927. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Brown; son, Harold J. Wright Jr.; sisters, Lucille Pugh and Mildred Rees. Virginia is survived by her daughters; Peggy Leaverton and Sharon Miller; son, Larry J. (Kelly) Wright, and numerous grandchildren and other extended family. A memorial service will be held at 7pm, on Wednesday, August 28, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a visitation being held prior from 5-7pm. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Southview Medical Center and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided Virginia. Condolences and or flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019