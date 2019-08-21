Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia MILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia MILTON


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia MILTON Obituary
MILTON, Virginia Alice 95, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday morning, August 18, 2019. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on March 22, 1924, the daughter of the late Perrill and Alice (Dillon) Merritt. Virginia volunteered at Elderly United (now United Senior Services) for 25 years and was a member of Neal Chapter #522 Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She is survived by two sons, Larry (Judith) Knisley of Portland, OR and Neil (Connie) Bales of Nolensville, TN; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Milton and George Bales and a brother, Dale Merritt. Virginia's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now