|
|
MILTON, Virginia Alice 95, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday morning, August 18, 2019. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on March 22, 1924, the daughter of the late Perrill and Alice (Dillon) Merritt. Virginia volunteered at Elderly United (now United Senior Services) for 25 years and was a member of Neal Chapter #522 Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She is survived by two sons, Larry (Judith) Knisley of Portland, OR and Neil (Connie) Bales of Nolensville, TN; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Milton and George Bales and a brother, Dale Merritt. Virginia's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019