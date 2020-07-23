1/1
Virginia MOORE
1941 - 2020
MOORE (née Cox), Virginia "Ginnie" Mrs. Virginia (Ginnie) Moore (née Cox) went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020. Virginia was born to parents Elias and Minnie (Settle) Cox on January 9, 1941, in Hamilton, OH. Virginia is survived by her Husband, Kenneth R. Moore; her son, Kenneth R. Moore II; her daughter, Robyn Moore Schmitz; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mildred Teague, Marjorie Robinson, and Phyllis Conerly; her daughter, Tari Whitt, and her grandson. No visitation will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
5 entries
July 23, 2020
She was the best aunt. I have so many fond memories of her. Love you aunt Ginnie
Timothy Nabors
Family
July 23, 2020
We were friends from the beginning until the end I will never forget your Love and kindness.You taught me so much and made me a Family member. I will see you soon and we will have a great reunion.
Bonnie Settle Hamblin
Family
July 23, 2020
rs. Moore was one of the sweetest ladies I had pleasure to know. Her son Kenny is one of my very best friends and my heart goes out to him and his family. Love and prayers of peace and healing for all who knew and loved Mrs. Ginnie.
Rest In Peace sweet lady.
Love,
Starr Parsons
Starr Parsons
Friend
July 23, 2020
Your mother was a delightful woman. I’m sure you and your Dad will miss you daily.
Anna Kelly
Friend
July 23, 2020
Ginnie was one of the sweetest ladies I've ever known. We went to church together and I have fond memories of spending time at their house. Heaven has received a beautiful lady and I know I'll see her again. God bless the family. ❤
Susie Avery Combs
Friend
