MOORE (née Cox), Virginia "Ginnie" Mrs. Virginia (Ginnie) Moore (née Cox) went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020. Virginia was born to parents Elias and Minnie (Settle) Cox on January 9, 1941, in Hamilton, OH. Virginia is survived by her Husband, Kenneth R. Moore; her son, Kenneth R. Moore II; her daughter, Robyn Moore Schmitz; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mildred Teague, Marjorie Robinson, and Phyllis Conerly; her daughter, Tari Whitt, and her grandson. No visitation will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



