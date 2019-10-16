|
MORGAN, Virginia Lee (Crawford/Jefferson) June 12, 1919 - Oct. 13, 2019 Virginia Lee Jefferson was born in Moundsville, West Virginia to Tony Leonard Jefferson and Delta Dakan and grew up as the middle child of seven in a historic Centenary House in Pleasant Valley, WV. Virginia lived the values of her generation - family, dignity, wisdom in decision making and the importance of education. She was preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters: Paul Leonard Jefferson, Ila Mae Jefferson (Argiro), Harold Dakan Jefferson (Air Force/ POW), twins, Mont James Jefferson and Maurice Warren Jefferson, Juanita (Nita) Jefferson (Kerrigan), and Delta Louise Jefferson (Elder). All four of her brothers served in WWII and returned safely. She is survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy Jefferson, Arlington, Virginia. Traveling to Junction City Kansas in 1940 she met and married the "most handsome man she ever saw" James Royston Crawford. They enjoyed wintering in Florida; Jimmy as she called him, played golf and Virginia played and won shuffleboard tournaments. They had five children, but she was saddened by outliving 3 of them: Robert Leonard Crawford, James Ronald Crawford, and Jeanette Crawford Adams and her son- in- law George Bernard Shaw. She came from a long line of teachers: her father Tony Leonard Jefferson and grandfather Joshua Warren Dakan. She is survived by her daughter Carol Crawford Shaw who carried on the teaching tradition at The University of Dayton and her son Douglas Leonard Crawford who works for the Bureau of Land Management and her sons- in- law Mike Adams, (Vietnam) and Phillip L. Hayden PhD, (Air Force). Later in life she had a wonderful second marriage to John W Morgan (Jack), a Dayton Police Officer. She is also survived by three grandchildren James Ronald Crawford (Marine/Coast Guard), Justin Robert Crawford and Jenny Rebecca Crawford and son-in-law Christopher Crayton Sr. and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Virginia loved working in the China department for Rike's and spent many joyous hours with her collectables. Virginia was "mom" to her kids and when asked what she liked most about her life, she replied, "my children." A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson Street, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements in care of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019