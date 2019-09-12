|
MUNCY, Virginia "Ginny" June 24, 1922 Sept. 7, 2019 "She had the prettiest smile on the block; He had the only bike with two-toned electric horns." That was 1936 in Springfield, Ohio, the year Ginny and her husband Don, who survives her, became childhood sweethearts at Snyder Park Junior High, graduating with the class of 1940 from Springfield High School (The Greatest Generation). After Don entered the Navy, Ginny joined him in 1941 and they were married November 9, 1941 in Macclenny, a little hamlet just west of Jacksonville, Florida. From that beginning, Ginny's life was influenced by a constantly changing scenery of wartime and postwar military and civil aviation career assignments of husband Don, in various parts of the world, involving 32 changes of residence. Influenced by her many moves, Ginny devoted her life to being a homemaker to her loving husband and children. Son Ronald, deceased, was born at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida in 1942 and daughter Diana, who resides Springfield, was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1953. Ginny delighted being involved with PTA projects, Cub Scout Den Mother and Jobs Daughters activities. While residing in Hawaii, 1960-1965, she studied Japanese flower arranging, IKEBANA, receiving a teaching certificate. In 1965, she resided for 3 months in Tokyo, Japan and studied at the Sogetsu School of Ikebana under its master and founder, Sofu Teshigahara, who is considered a "Treasure of Japan". She was very active in exhibitions in Honolulu and Kailua, winning many awards, the most prestigious being best-of-class, best-of-show of over 200 arrangements in the 1965 Honolulu exhibit. Returning to California in 1966, Ginny taught for several years in the Walnut Creek area, but approaching Don's retirement, the family gave her a set of golf clubs for her birthday and SHE FOUND THE BEAUTY OF GOLF. In their 32 ft. trailer, they traveled a total of 100,000 miles and played over 400 golf courses. Prior to returning to Springfield in 1998, Ginny served as Captain of the Mountain Springs Ladies Golf Club in Sonora, California and was it's 1991 Club Champion. In 2005, Ginny and Don moved into the Springfield Masonic Community where she passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by family. She was a member of Williams St. Methodist Church in Delaware, Ohio and a 74-year member of Neal Chapter #522, OES, Springfield. Ginny is survived by her husband of almost 78 years, Don Muncy; daughter, Diana Glasgow; sisters, Norma Jean Hogue of Monticello, AR, Dorothy Lowry of Bellefontaine, OH, and Sue Rudy of Marion, OH; grandsons, Scott Hallmeyer of Sacramento, CA, Kevin Hallmeyer of Bend, OR and special great-grandson Beckham Hallmeyer of Bend, OR. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Rickly Auditorium on the Springfield Masonic Community Campus. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM with funeral service at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reception and light lunch will be held at the Masonic Home Auditorium. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019