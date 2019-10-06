|
NICKEL (Coleman), Virginia "Ginny" 85 passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. She was born May 6, 1933 In Dayton, Ohio the eldest daughter of Jess and Catherine Coleman. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Nickel. Survived by her youngest daughter Kathy Nickel and Rona Williams, who lovingly provided special care for Ginny when she showed signs of dementia. She is deeply missed by her sister and brother-in-law Gaylene (Coleman) and Wayne Hoffman. Son Steve (Pat) Nickel, daughter Karen (Pat) Flinn, four grandchildren and Five great-grandchildren. Services will be held at David's Cemetery Community Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton, Ohio On Friday, October 11 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019