NIXON, Virginia Mae Age 83 of Monroe, passed away Wednesday morning at . She was born March 30, 1936 in Hindman, Kentucky the daughter of Olvin and Marie (Patrick) Risner. Virginia was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, Women's group and Choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nixon in 2015; her parents; and sisters, Cassie White and Diane Krause. Virginia is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" (wife, Suratshanee) Nixon; two daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Nixon and Lori (husband, Ken "Buddy") Cobb; three grandchildren, Rachel Cobb Brooks, James Cobb and Rebecca Cobb Proffitt; five great grandchildren, Jacob Brooks, Joshua Banks, Logan Mills-Brooks, Gabriell Virginia Proffitt and Blade Proffitt; sister-in-law, Rosemarie (Nixon) Sheley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Reverend Joel Harbarger officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time at the church. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monroe United Methodist Church or , 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please visit ww.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 20, 2019