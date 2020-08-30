1/1
Virginia NORRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORRIS, Virginia P. "Ginny" 79, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 7, 1940, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ethel (Rice) Brown. She was a loving and devoted wife of 52 years, mother and grandmother. Her biggest accomplishments were her daughters. She loved watching them in all their activities, tennis and softball, softball being her favorite. She was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed her weekly bowling league for many years. Ginny owned and operated her business, Ginny's Upholstery for nearly 30 years. She had an infectious laugh that brought a smile to your face. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Emma Gazdik who she always said she loved to the moon and back! Ginny, Mom, Nana will leave a hole in our hearts but is at peace. Survivors include her husband, Phil H. Norris; three daughters, Cyndi (Jim) Young of Angola, Indiana, Desiree (Joe) Gazdik of St. Clairsville, Ohio and De Andree (Patrick) Nekoranec of Westerville, Ohio; one sister, Jackie Turner; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. At the time of her passing, gatherings and services were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the hope of the Norris family that a gathering to celebrate Ginny's life will be possible at the beginning of April 2021, depending on the status of the pandemic. A public notification will be posted prior to the celebration of life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved