REED, Virginia M. "Jenny Mae" 73, of Springfield passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019 in her home. She was born November 1, 1945 in Milford Center, OH the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Little) Smalley. Jenny Mae is survived by three children Robin Noel and Billy Reed of Springfield, and Penny Williams of Washington Court House; ten grandchildren; and twenty five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Ellis and a daughter Tammy Jo Fox. Per Jenny's wishes, there will be no services. The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2019