REGAL, Judge Virginia Pagorogon 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 9, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1936 in Camalig, Albay, Philippines. Virginia attended Legaspi University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education with a minor in Library Sciences. She then earned her law degree from Far Eastern University. She practiced law in Quezon City and became a Judge in Bulacan for several years. After retiring, she immigrated to the United States to be reunited with her sister, Vilma. She proudly became an American citizen in 2005. Virginia was an active member of the Phil-Am Society of Greater Dayton, Filipino Ladies Organization of Dayton, DEA Retired Teachers Organization, and Pamana Dance Group. Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Vilma Helms and brother in law, Wendell Helms; nephews Rex (Julie) Helms, and John (Mary Grace) Helms; nieces Mary Moore and Wendy (Ervin) Smith; and 14 great nephews and nieces, Alexander, Michael, Ryan, Anderson, Adrian, Brandon, Julius, Ervin Jacob, Allie, Anastacia, Maddie, Gracie, Alexis, and Antonia; and many family members and friends in the Philippines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Virginia on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, OH 45066. Visitation will take place prior to the Mass starting at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton, 120 West Apple Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019