ROLFES, Virginia "Ginny" Of Springfield, passed away May 26, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Ginny was born to parents, Harold and Dorothy Beavers, April 1, 1944 in Circleville, Ohio. Her early life was spent on the family farm. She graduated from Scioto Township High School. Ginny attended Otterbein University and The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. She started her career in Springfield as a Home Extension Agent (Betty Newton) for Columbia Gas. Later, she taught in the Springfield City Schools and worked in the school district office. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Rolfes, daughters, Christen (Justin) Mosier and Christy (Rick) Hoyng, grandchildren, Sabrina Mosier, Alex Hyong, Tyler Hyong and Kyra Hyong. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John. Ginny was a devout and active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing the piano at churches and for the entertainment of others. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10a.m.- 12p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with service beginning at 12p.m. Pastor Dan Powell officiating. Graveside service immediately following at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1801 St. Paris Pk. Springfield, OH 45504 or the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Rd. Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to Ginny's family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.