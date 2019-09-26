|
RUDD, Virginia J. "Jenny" 78 of South Charleston went home to the Lord on September 23, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in London, Ohio on April 30, 1941, the daughter of Herbert and Eltha Dillard. Jenny was a 1960 graduate of Southeastern Local Schools. She was a proud member of the Grace Community Church. Jenny enjoyed playing board games, spending time with her family, attending church and bible studies. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Elouise Dillard, JoAnn Gill and Grace Powers; brother Herb Dillard; husband John Rudd. Survivors include her five daughters Rhonda (David) Bryant, Lynn (Jeff) Schrader, Patty (Jimi) Stidham, Tammy (Bill) Pollock and Amanda (Jason) Risner; grandchildren Kristin (Stephen) Hopkins, Jennifer Bryant, Ryan, Tyler & Kyle Schrader, Haley Stidham, Lindsey (Aaron) Woods, Logan Pollock, Dylan Elliott, Blake and Madison Risner; great-grandchildren Elene Hopkins, Camden & Keegan Woods and Liam Elliott due in January; sisters Elizabeth Chesser and Nancy Calton; many nieces, nephews and friends. Services to honor Jenny will be Saturday at 4:00PM in the Grace Community Church 7224 E Main St South Solon with Pastor Bruce Sigman officiating. Visitation will begin Saturday from 2:00PM until time of services. Memorial contributions are requested to the Grace Community Church PO Box 153, South Solon, Ohio 43153. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019