SAGSTETTER, Virginia "Lillian" Age 91, of Kettering, passed away peacefully at home May 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Frank; children, Kenneth, Richard (Shirley) and Janice. Grandma to Jennifer (Todd) and Brian Omi; (great grandma) to Ethan, Haley and Henry. Brother, Gilbert. She donated her body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, as her mother did many years ago. It is with great love and heavy heart that we say Adios, Au Revoir, Auf Wetezen, Farewell.

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
