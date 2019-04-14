|
|
SCHWARZMAN, Virginia Marie Age 89 of Dayton passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born in Dayton on November 25, 1929 to the late, Urban and Dorothy Herbert. Virginia's passing was proceeded by the death of her husband Gale; son, Gary and sister, Rita Herbert. She is survived by her children, Greg (Patty), Glenda Cochran, Gina (Dennis) Newlin, Glen (Kris), Gene (Anita), Gerald; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa (Richard) Kizer, Frances (James) Cecil, Betty (Joe) Regan, brother, David (Margaret) Herbert and many other extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit from 8:00 am-10:00 am on Tuesday, April 16 at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 2300 Smithville Rd followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Arrangements entrusted to the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019