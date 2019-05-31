SMITH, Virginia A. Age 91, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at where she had been a patient for six days. She was born July 2, 1927 in Middletown and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Virginia enjoyed flower gardening and loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gomer and Luella (Spruance) Stethem; her husband, Hale Smith in 2015; one sister, Junne Horvath; and two brothers, Jack and Jim Stethem. She is survived by three daughters, Cathy (Don) Sauer, Jennifer Woodall and Cindy (Jerry) Dederich; five grandchildren, Amy, Connie, Kate, Ryan and Zachary; seven great grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Donnie, Emily, Angela, Ben and Alex; several nieces and nephews; a special grand-niece, Ann; and many extended family and friends. Graveside Services at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio will be at a later date with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary