Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Virginia A. Age 91, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at where she had been a patient for six days. She was born July 2, 1927 in Middletown and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Virginia enjoyed flower gardening and loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gomer and Luella (Spruance) Stethem; her husband, Hale Smith in 2015; one sister, Junne Horvath; and two brothers, Jack and Jim Stethem. She is survived by three daughters, Cathy (Don) Sauer, Jennifer Woodall and Cindy (Jerry) Dederich; five grandchildren, Amy, Connie, Kate, Ryan and Zachary; seven great grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Donnie, Emily, Angela, Ben and Alex; several nieces and nephews; a special grand-niece, Ann; and many extended family and friends. Graveside Services at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio will be at a later date with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now