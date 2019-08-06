|
STEWART, Virginia L. Age 86 of Hamilton passed away Saturday August 3, 2019. She was born July 1, 1933 in Owsley County, Kentucky the daughter of the late McClellan H. and Fannie Mae (nee Pierson) Wilson. Mrs. Stewart attended Hamilton City Schools and was a member of the Allison Avenue Baptist Church. On July 1, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio she married John W. Stewart and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2018. Mrs. Stewart was the beloved mother of Deborah ( Randy) Stinger of Cincinnati and the late Thomas Stewart; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Robert) Truax, Joseph Stinger, and Thomas Stewart and John (Megan) Stewart; loving great great grandmother of Victoria Stewart, Ada Truax, and Katherine Truax; sister of Myrtle Woods, Pearl Bowling, Virgie Schick, and Donald (Mary) Wilson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2019