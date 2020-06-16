Virginia THURMAN
THURMAN (Clark), Virginia M. "Ginny" 82, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Visitation 10-12 pm, on Wednesday June 17, 2020. in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
JUN
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
