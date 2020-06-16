Virginia THURMAN

THURMAN (Clark), Virginia M. "Ginny" 82, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Visitation 10-12 pm, on Wednesday June 17, 2020. in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.