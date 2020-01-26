|
WELSS, Virginia Elizabeth died January 15, 2020. A life-long Dayton resident, she was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital December 5, 1931, grew up in Wayne Township, graduated from Wayne High School and Western College in 1953. Ginny was active in the community for many years. She was elected for two terms to the Kettering Board of Education and served many years in the PTA of Kettering Schools. She was a board member of the Greater Dayton Swimming Association and active on the board of Marinole Pool, in Kettering, for years. Ginny had many friends and loved spending time with them. She was a voracious reader, loved Ohio State football, gardening, art, and playing her dulcimer. She had a knack for creating beautiful spaces, inside and out. She was an ardent traveler and always had the next trip in mind. Ginny was married to Joe Savino for twenty-seven years and they had two children. Though they parted ways, they became good friends later in life. Ginny was preceded in death by her son, Chris Savino, and is survived by her daughter Amy (Will) Muetterties, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1PM - 3PM with a Celebration of Life being held at 2PM February 1, 2020 at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH. The family wants to thank the staff at Trinity in Beavercreek for taking care of Ginny, however brief. Also, a special thank you to , most especially her nurse Sarah, whose kindness will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) or . For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
