ZAHORA, Virginia Ann "Ginny" age 63, of Centerville passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her friends and family. She was born in Dayton, OH on February 22nd, 1956, the daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Corbett) Koester. She is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine. Virginia is survived by her father, Raymond; her son Kevin (Stephanie) Zahora; 2 daughters Kristy (Michael) Worden, Amy Zahora; sister Angela (Joe) Plumlee; 2 brothers David (Mary Jane) Koester, Anthony (Ollie) Koester; 4 grandchildren Grady and Grant Zahora, Landen and Ella Worden, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ginny was a member of St Albert the Great, where she worked as a secretary for many years, and was a graduate of Carroll High School, class of 1974. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother who enjoyed life to its fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Whether she meant to or not, she always had a way of making people laugh. The family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH 45429. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019