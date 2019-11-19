|
DE PINTO, Vito Nicola Age 78 of Dayton, passed away on November 17, 2019. Vito was born November 2, 1941 in Bittrito, Italy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luigi & Innocenza DePinto and special needs daughter, Lisa Lynn DePinto. Vito is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann DePinto of 54 years of marriage; daughter, Gina Marie DePinto; grandchildren, Jackson and Nicole Karnes; sister, Ascelsa (Saverio) LaForges; brother, Dominic DePinto; sister in law, Rose Marie Healy (Ray) and many special nieces and nephews. Vito served in the Armed Forces as an Army medic from 1962 until 1964. Vito retired from Dayton Progress Corporation after 34 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3730 since 1970 through the years he was awarded Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, Chancellor and Membership Director. He was also a dedicated member of the Christopher Columbus Social Club. Vito spent over 30 years as an usher for the University of Dayton basketball and football. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Parish for over 50 years and was a big part in setting up and taking down the church festivals and volunteering for Friday night bingo at the church school. Vito loved to play cards with friends and had a passion for golf. He and his wife, Mary Ann spent 7 years as snowbirds, retiring to Surprise, Arizona where they enjoyed family, new friendships and sunshine. Vito continued to work part time in his retirement years as a concierge shuttle driver. Vito will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Thank you to the medical team in HVIC at Miami Valley Hospital for their outstanding care. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Fund at Immaculate Conception Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- Belmont Chapel from 4pm until 8pm. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Vito's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019