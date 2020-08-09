1/
Vivian BROSE
1957 - 2020
BROSE (nee: Wolfe), Vivian Lee 63, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bethesda North Hospital. Born on January 30, 1957, to Ray and Dorothy (nee: Shackelford) Singleton in Dayton, OH, Vivian loved going to the beach and being near the ocean. She was a simple woman and enjoyed the simple things in life, like spending time at home, gardening and baking. Preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Angela Dawn Brose. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Brose, her daughter, Gina (Casey) McKeehan of Maineville, her sister, Vickie (Thomas) Biggs, one grandson, Avery McKeehan and one nephew, Charles Biggs. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10 AM in Lebanon Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
